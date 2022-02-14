LUBBOCK, Texas – Why wouldn’t Valentine’s Day be the perfect day to get married? At the Lubbock County Courthouse, Judge Aurora Chaides-Hernandez performed about eight weddings on the holiday.

“They’re excited. Some of them wish it were Friday so that they could take off for the weekend. But it’s Monday, and they they still went ahead and wanted that day,” she said.

Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday clearly didn’t stop these couples from tying the knot.

Kurt and Penney Miller didn’t really celebrate the 14th of February before now… and it means so much more to them as this will be their anniversary date.

“It’s just a romantic day and we don’t really celebrate it any other way. So we thought this would be a really good way to celebrate it…I never really cared for it before but now it’s significant,” Penney said.

Her now-husband Kurt said, “It used to be, chocolates and dinner, champagne. But now it truly means something.”

What an easy-to-remember anniversary it will be for them and many others.

While you may not be doing something quite as big as getting married this Valentine’s Day, there are plenty of smaller ways to show that special someone just how big your love is for them.