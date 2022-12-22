LUBBOCK, Texas – A vehicle burglary was cut short Tuesday after the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects with a firearm, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The report said that police responded to the 4200 block of 52nd Street around 2:30 a.m., where the victim told police that a person entered the victim’s vehicle without his “effective consent with the intent to commit theft.”

The victim told police that the suspect was with two others, both of which were across the street looking into other vehicles while the suspect entered the victim’s vehicle, according to the report.

The victim was notified by his ring camera that the suspect was in his driveway, so he went outside “with his firearm in hand.”

The report said that as soon as the victim opened his front door, all three suspects ran away.

There was no damage to the vehicle, and the victim presented video footage to investigators.

The report said that the suspects were not located.