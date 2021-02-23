Vehicle chase ends with arrest

Image of Christopher Michael Reyna from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2018 arrest)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office provided details Tuesday after a vehicle chase and the arrest of Christopher Reyna, 42.

The following is a statement from LCSO.

At approximately 11:25 a.m. this morning, a deputy responded to a call for service in regards to a reckless driver North of New Deal swerving all over the road.

The deputy was able to locate the white GMC pickup Southbound on the Interstate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle continued Southbound at speeds of 35-43 mph. A short Pursuit at slows speeds was initiated when the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle came to a stop at Ave N and Erskine Ave. The driver was identified as 42 –year-old Christopher Reyna, sole occupant of the vehicle.

Reyna, will be transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he will be charges with, Evading in a Motor Vehicle.