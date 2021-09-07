Vehicle fire in Hewitt Walmart gas station quickly extinguished

HEWITT, Texas – It was a tense situation Monday afternoon at the Walmart on Interstate 35 in Hewitt.

The car seen in the video below broke out in flames at the gas station. Two Hewitt Fire units responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.





The Hewitt Police Department tells FOX 44 the cause of the fire was due to a mechanical issue. Everybody in the area was able to get away safely, and no injuries have been reported. One gas pump was damaged in addition to damages to the vehicle.

Source: Hewitt Police Department