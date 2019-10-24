Veteran keeps promise, loses over 100 pounds for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas – Frank Huey is doing the hard work to drop pounds.

“It takes time and especially when you are obese and overweight like I was,” said Huey.

With inspiration from his son, who lost fingers in a fireworks accident and told his dad he’s going to fight to play sports. Huey said that was all he needed to slowly lose weight, starting at 375 pounds.

“He fighting to get back into shape, doing everything and I am sitting here and I am like man what am I doing. How can I set an example for my son to keep fighting and go hard when I am sitting here out of shape and overweight,” said Huey.

Huey, an Army veteran getting help from a dietician at the veteran’s affairs. The goal, to lose 100 pounds.

“My daughter was happy about it, my son kind of laughed about it, he didn’t believe me and I lost 98 pounds in a year,” said Huey.

A year and a half later, Huey has a new goal.

“Then you start to realize that hey I might can do this, I might can because I was kind of skeptical myself,” said Huey.

He hopes to be down to 250 by March 8th, that’s exactly what he weighed the day he left the military.