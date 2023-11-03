LUBBOCK, Texas — The Silent Wings Museum invited the community to join in honoring veterans of the United States military on November 11.

A press release said free admission will be available from 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m.

A special Veterans Day ceremony will take place 11:00 a.m. featuring Dr. Donald R. Abbe discussing the significant of this date in world history, according to the press release.

Lubbock VFW Post Chaplin, Jessie Hatchet, will deliver the invocation followed by a reading of the City of Lubbock Special Recognition of Veterans Day by Councilmember Steve Massengale to honor veterans in the Lubbock area.

The press release said From Promise to Production gallery talk will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Hangar Gallery to honor the men and women who built the gliders in World War II.

The Silent Wings Museum said educational activities will be available which include the opportunity to make a poppy in remembrance of our nation’s military veterans, among other activities.

The press release said a band performance by Finessence from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will take place to finish up the day’s remembrance activities.