Veterans anxiously await opening of new VA super clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction on Lubbock’s VA super clinic is almost completed as local veterans await a summer opening date.

Currently patients are able to use the limited resources offered in Lubbock’s current outpatient clinic but for some like U.S. Military veteran, Gary Duggar, commuting to Amarillo for services is a necessity.

“Well a matter of fact last week I had to go to Amarillo for an eye exam,” said Duggar. “So round trip it was 266 miles just to get an eye exam, and I think that’s unacceptable.”

Duggar is one out of 9,000 veterans registered locally.

The Veterans Administration Chief of Community Outpatient Nursing, Dalton Keel, expects that number to grow once this new location is open.

“We are moving from a 30,000 [square foot] facility to this facility so it’s almost triple in size,” said Keel. “We are going to be adding X-Ray services, radiology services, CT, MRI, and also cardiology to have available.”

The VA has worked with local healthcare systems such as Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, University Medical Center and Covenant Health through the Mission Act Implementation to allow veterans access to urgent and emergent care in the community.

“I’m excited, I’m just hoping we will be able to utilize the resources we have here,” said Duggar. “And be able to use Texas Tech, and UMC for doctor visits.”

Construction on the building is set to be done in December, giving the clinic most of Spring to fully move in and open sometime during the Summer of 2021.