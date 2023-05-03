LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report Wednesday morning provided new details on the armed robbery that led to a police chase and crash April 27 in Southeast Lubbock. Police identified Kenneth Forehand, 49, as the driver who led officers on a chase and was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Officers were called to McCullough Park in the 9000 block of Flint Avenue during the noon hour. A robbery victim said he was eating his lunch in his car and was pulling out of a parking lot. That’s when another driver used his pickup truck to block in the victim.

The victim said a man with a sawed-off shotgun got out and approached his car.

Warning: the video in the player below depicts an incident some viewers might find hard to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

“[The victim] used his hands to demonstrate the approximate size of the shotgun [the other man] had been armed with,” the police report said.

Portions of the police report described it as a shotgun rather than a sawed-off shotgun.

The man with the gun told the victim he needed money. The gunman took a wallet, one of the victim’s cell phones and jumper cables, according to the police report.

The victim told police he had “no idea who the hell” the gunman was. The robbery victim was not injured.

A police statement previously said, “Forehand fled from officers in his vehicle, prompting officers to initiate a pursuit.”

The statement said “During the pursuit, it appears Forehand received a self-inflicted gunshot wound, causing the vehicle to veer off the roadway…”

EverythingLubbock.com captured portions of the chase on camera including the crash.

Police did not yet say if the shotgun or another firearm was used in the chase. Police also did not say if Forehand died from the gunshot wound, the crash or some combination of both.

The previous statement said, “Investigators also located items in the vehicle that the suspect stole from the victim during the robbery.”

The police report indicated Forehand owned the pickup truck he was driving.

Public records also indicated Forehand’s truck hit a parked vehicle in the 8800 block of Flint Avenue while trying to get away. There was property damage but no injuries in the collision.

Police said the case will be investigated as an “in-custody death” because officers were in pursuit of Forehand. EverythingLubbock.com will continue looking for updates on the cause of death and the results of the internal investigation.

Click here to react or comment on social media.