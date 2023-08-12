ABERNATHY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Abernathy on Friday. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Adam Castro of Lubbock.

According to DPS, Castro was traveling north on Interstate Highway 27 in Hale County when he entered a “sharp right curve” and veered out of the travel lane and hit a concrete center divider.

Castro was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS said Castro was not wearing a helmet and described conditions as dry and clear.