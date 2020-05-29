Victim of arson is the same person charged with aggravated kidnapping, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report made available on Friday provided details on a fire which happened Monday morning in the 800 block of North University. The victim of the fire was the suspect of an aggravated kidnapping.

The police report said the owner of the RV parked it at a friend’s house with permission about two months ago. On Monday, another person who lives at the same residence called 9-1-1 at about 5:30 a.m. to report the fire.

The victim, David Garcia, 39, of Lubbock was in jail at the time – having been arrested on March 12.

The police report said, “[Someone] started a fire with intent to destroy or damage the habitation knowing that it is within the Lubbock city limits, knowing that it is located on property belonging to another, and was reckless about whether the burning will endanger the life of some individual or the safety of the property of another.”

The office of Lubbock Fire marshal on Friday said no arrests have been made. When asked if the fire was set as revenge for the kidnapping, the answer was that it’s still an active investigation.

Garcia remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday in lieu of a $70,000 bond.

