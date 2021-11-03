Victims assaulted, held at gunpoint by multiple suspects at North Lubbock apartment complex, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– At least four suspects remained at large after a police report said they assaulted two victims and held them at gunpoint at a party in North Lubbock Sunday.

An officer was flagged down Monday at the Lubbock Police Department in reference to the incident that took place at Wildwood Lubbock, 1701 North Quaker Avenue, the report said.

One victim said she drove to the apartment complex to check on the other victim the night of the party. She said she was worried because she had not heard from him in some time, the report said.

When the girl arrived at the apartment, she saw an altercation outside and saw four suspects assaulting the man.

According to the report, the man was knocked unconscious, and the girl ran over to help. Then, the suspects assaulted her. She said she was punched in the face and thrown to the ground by one of the suspects, the report said.

The girl said two suspects were armed with handguns and were pointing their weapons at both of them, the report said.

Then, the suspects grabbed the man’s wallet, car keys and a cellphone from his pocket before leaving the scene, the report said.

The man told police someone attempted to use his debit card Sunday at approximately 2:00 p.m. However, he said the charges did not go through because the card was disabled, the report said.

Police had no updates on the incident Wednesday. The case remained under investigation.