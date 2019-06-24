Video interview — Bart Reagor says, “a lot of things” were corrupt

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Dolcefino Consulting of Houston released a video interview with Bart Reagor.

In the video Reagor said, “A lot of people made a lot of money on this game at my expense.”

Reagor Dykes (RD) filed for bankruptcy in August of 2018 after Ford Motor Credit Company accused RD of default and fraud. Three local banks made allegations of check kiting – which is a form of fraud.

“Now that I have had almost eleven months to figure out what went wrong, what went wrong was there was a lot of things going on in the financial area of our business that were corrupt,” Reagor said.

In the Dolcefino video, Reagor said, “I had no idea. There was absolutely no reason for me to think there was any major fraud going on.”

After the video was recorded, former Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith accepted a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Smith will be sentenced at a later date for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. So far, Smith is the only RD official to face a criminal charge.

