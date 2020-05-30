Video of violent protests overnight in Dallas

DALLAS — Protesters smashed windows and looted businesses in downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum on Friday night and Saturday morning according to KXAS NBCDFW 5 in Dallas.

Video from KXAS and other sources also showed protesters smashing out the windows of police cars.

Dallas Mayor, Eric Johnson said on Twitter, “The protesters in Dallas tonight have largely been peaceful and respectful. I fully support their calls for justice.”

“But we have a small handful of people who apparently have other agendas and have been destroying and stealing property. We can’t have that. It honors no one,” Johnson said.

Dallas Police, alongside Texas State Troopers, started moving in around 1:30 a.m., KXAS reported, setting off at least a dozen flash bangs and tear gas.

Elijah Schaffer, a correspondent with Blaze TV, took video and gave EverythingLubbock.com permission to use it.

Use the video link above to watch the video. WARNING: The video is not edited for profane langue.

On Saturday, officials in Dallas called for peaceful protest.

Protests have occurred in multiple American cities after the killing George Floyd. A viral video showed Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin holding down Floyd with a knee on Floyd’s neck for roughly 10 minutes. Floyd begged for his life and said he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd died and on Friday Chauvin was arrested for murder.