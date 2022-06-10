ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows a suspected drunk driver crashing head-on into a New Mexico State Police officer and it turns out, that driver, David Marquez was wanted for serious crimes in Clovis. Around midnight on June 4, NMSP noticed the driver of a Buick speeding and weaving on I-25 near Paseo. Marquez then sped away down Paseo to Coors at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

He then turned back and got off on 2nd Street, driving the wrong way, before crashing into them and eventually in a ditch bank near Almeda. The 41-year-old Marquez and his passenger, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos, tried to run away.

At the time, police didn’t know Marquez was wanted for a double shooting in Clovis and car theft. Police found a loaded handgun in his car. Both Marquez and Ramos were arrested.

Marquez is charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon for the crash, DWI, and being a felon with a firearm. He’d been on the run for a year and a half, since police say he shot and wounded two men while trying to rob them of their necklaces. Ramos is charged with resisting an officer.

No officers were injured.