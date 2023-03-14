LUBBOCK, Texas — Security camera footage obtained by EverythingLubbock.com Tuesday night showed the aftermath of a shooting at a game room in Lubbock County on Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a series of shootings in Lubbock County that took place at a private residence, a game room and a convenience store in Slaton. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said three of the four gunshot victims were critically injured.

In a video provided by Michael Nichols, people were seen running from a back exit of a game room near 92nd Street and Avenue P. Several people ducked behind parked vehicles while others ran from the scene.

Scene of game room shooting near 92nd Street and Avenue P (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Scene of game room shooting near 92nd Street and Avenue P (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Scene of game room shooting near 92nd Street and Avenue P (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Scene of game room shooting near 92nd Street and Avenue P (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Suspect vehicle stopped by LCSO after game room shootings (Nexstar/Staff)

Suspect vehicle stopped by LCSO after game room shootings (Nexstar/Staff)

Court documents stated law enforcement was called to the game room while responding to a shooting in the 1900 block of 110th Street. Authorities were then called to the Allsup’s in Slaton while processing the scene at the game room, according to court records.

A witness to the shooting who wished to remain anonymous said he saw people “scattering out of the building … like cockroaches.” The witness told EverythingLubbock.com it was the last straw for his business after dealing with shootings in the area for over a year.

“Honestly, my wife is, you know, 6-7 months pregnant and so it kind of terrified me,” the witness said. “If they were to keep shooting or if I did go over there and not know what was going on, you know my son might have not known his dad.”

The suspect in the shootings, Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Pruett was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $15,000,000 as of Tuesday night.