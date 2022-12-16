LUBBOCK, Texas — New details were revealed about woman from Lubbock who was accused of stabbing her online date “for revenge” over a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, according to police body camera videos obtained by EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KLAS.

Court documents obtained by KLAS confirmed that she posted $60,000 bail and was allowed to return to Lubbock on house arrest with “high-level electric monitoring.”

While speaking to officers about the stabbing, Nikoubin told the officer she was born in Iran, and that she moved to Las Vegas the week before.

As EverythingLubbock.com reported in March, driver license records listed her address as a few blocks southeast of South Loop 289 and University Avenue. Nikoubin’s Facebook page listed she previously worked at a specific department at Texas Tech University and having “went to Margaret Talkington School for Young Women Leaders.”

In the video of her speaking with police, obtained by our sister station KLAS, Nikoubin said she met up with the man so she could hurt him after connecting on dating website Plenty of Fish. When police asked why she stabbed him, Nikoubin said she felt like “it’s fair that American blood be spilled.” Nikoubin said the stabbing was “out of spite and revenge” for a drone strike that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Nika Nikoubin, 22, on charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon because of certain, actual or perceived characteristics of a person, and two counts of battery, records showed. (KLAS)

Officers asked what she meant, and Nikoubin replied, “I mean the U.S. killed Soleimani. Lots of blood spilled. So, I feel like, it’s fair that American blood be spilled.”

“Do you not like Americans?” the officer asked.

“Americans are cool, just I don’t think it was fair,” she said.

According to KLAS 8 News Now Investigators, grand jury evidence revealed that a doctor noted Nikoubin was diagnosed with generalized anxiety order, major depressive disorder and paranoid personality disorder. The doctor wrote this could result in “unsafe behavior such as harm to self or others.”

According to KLAS, a judge found Nikoubin competent to stand trial.

A spokesperson for Nikoubin told 8 News Now Investigators that she “received mental health treatment and was employed pending trial.” He denied any political motivation for Nikoubin’s actions, according to KLAS.

KLAS and David Charns contributed to this report