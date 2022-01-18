Violence against women and threats of violence; man takes plea deal in Lubbock court

LUBBOCK, Texas — Baldo Gonzales, Jr., 30, accepted a plea deal Tuesday morning in the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Gonzales was charged with the aggravated assault of three different women at three different times. In one case, May 2018, he was accused of using his hand and a cord to hurt a woman. In June 2018, he was accused of using a gun to threaten a woman. And in October 2018, he was accused of using a knife to threaten a woman.

In the first of the three cases, a police report said Gonzales met at a hotel with a woman he had been dating for six months. He got angry about something he found on her phone. He bent the phone to a 90-degree angle and shattered the phone screen, the police report said, and then started punching her in the face.

She tried screaming for help, but he pushed her down on a bed and continued punching her.

“[Gonzales] grabbed his cell phone charging cord and wrapped it around [her] neck,” the police report said.

Eventually, she was able to escape the room. Police found blood in various places in the hotel room. The victim had a bloody nose and bloody mouth. She also had a bruise the “size of a baseball” on her left shoulder.

She was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

As part of the deal, Gonzales was sentenced to 12 years in all three cases, but those sentences run together for a total of 12 years.

Click here to comment, react or share the story on Facebook.