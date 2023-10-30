LUBBOCK, Texas — Popular comedian John Crist is set to perform at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Science on February 11.

Buddy Holly Hall referred to Crist as “one of today’s fast-rising stand-up comedians,” with more than a billion views” across various social media platforms.

Some of Crist’s most popular videos include Honest Football Coach, Every Parent at Disney, and Brands That Need To Be CANCELLED.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m. and will range from $29.75 to 149.75.