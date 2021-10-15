Vista College ownership sued for $1 million, business files for bankruptcy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A day before the ownership of Vista College filed for bankruptcy, a student and various individuals sued the business for $1 million in monetary relief in state court.

Ronda Racca, a resident of Beaumont, Texas along with two law firms filed a lawsuit against Vista College a few days after she was notified the college was closing its doors for good. She and other “similarly situated persons,” are suing for attorney’s fees, litigation expenses, punitive damages and court costs in addition to $1 million in monetary relief.

The suit was filed in Jefferson County on October 12, where she attended one of the school’s campuses using $15,000 in loans to pay for tuition. Racca claims she paid at least $10,000 in school supplies and textbooks. She also claims to have driven to campus for five days, driving 60 miles each day to go to class.

A list of the ownership and individuals included in the suit are EFG General Partner Corp., Education Futures Management, Company Computer Career Center L.P., D/B/A Vista College, Prospect Partners LLC, Jim Tolbert, Michael McInerney and Louis Kenter.

KTSM 9 News has reached out to Vista College for comment.

On Oct. 11, Vista College’s ownership, which is listed under various limited partnerships and and liability corporations, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware. Chapter 7 bankruptcy is also known for liquidation of property to pay for debts owed to creditors.

Debtors included in the bankruptcy filing include: Vista Professional Development LLC, Vista Professional International LLC, New Day Vista LLC, Computer Career Center L.P., EFG General Partner Corp., EFG Limited Partner Corp., Certified Careers Institute LLC, Education Futures Management CO., and Education Futures Group LLC.