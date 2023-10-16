Lubbock, Texas — The 2023 season will mark the 15th annual pumpkin trail held at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum put together by Lubbock Parks and Recreation.

The pumpkin trail will take place from October 26 through the 29 and it will need volunteers to help with the event.

Terri Walker, Community Center Supervisor of Hodges Community Center, said this year’s goal is to have 2,000 pumpkins for the trail.

The pumpkin trail wants that many pumpkins so that the trail is longer and has a variety of art to see and enjoy said Walker.

Walker said this year they are having a change in the pumpkin trail. That is why they need volunteers to help assist in this year’s event.

“Our volunteer shifts actually start on Tuesday, the 24. This year, though, as part of the event, we are hosting a carving competition and so we’re looking for person volunteers to either join the competition or to help us tear down from the competition,” said Walker. “Then on Wednesday, we’ll have volunteers that help us with the drop off of pumpkins and displays.”

Walker mentioned other volunteer opportunities such as traffic control, trail maintenance and people to run the games during the trail. The shifts are expected to be about three hours long.

If you are interested in volunteering for this year’s pumpkin trail, you can visit City of Lubbock – Departments | Parks & Recreation.

For more information, you can contact Donovan Halley at (806) 775-2678 or email at Dhalley@mylubbock.us