LUBBOCK, Texas — The fight over a proposed high-rise building for student housing in the South Overton Neighborhood played out Tuesday at city hall.

On a vote of 4 – 3, the City of Lubbock City Council voted no.

The council held a public hearing Tuesday. The proposed seven-story, 707-bed building with 529 parking spaces at 2413 15th Street needed a zoning change from the city council to go forward. But the answer from the council was no.

Thomas Kenneth “Ken” Abraham, who owns the location, requested the zoning change with recommendations by both city staff and the planning & zoning commission that the council approve it.

However, many in the neighborhood remained dead set against it.

“The possibility of … [a] 7 story complex located within a National Historic District is shocking,” said Dawn and Ted Kingsbery.

The city sent out a form for people to indicate their position in favor or opposed. The city said 37 of them were filled out in favor while 53 were opposed.

Rendering of 2413 15th Street, image from City of Lubbock public records

The Case For:

Ahead of the public hearing, the City of Lubbock generated a 533-page packet of information.

Public records said, “The applicant provided a traffic study that showed the project would not have a significant impact on the surrounding network. Staff recommended approval of the request.”

“This change is to convert several duplex homes to a single mid-rise development,” a civil engineer with Parkhill wrote in the zoning request. “This development will provide students with a flexible housing option directly adjacent to campus, improve the overall aesthetic of the Overton area, make improvements to existing public infrastructure, and spur continuing development in this currently underserved area.”

In the zoning application, Abraham wrote in his own hand, “Excellent use for student housing.”

Jon Krebbs, who now resides in Dallas but lived in the area for a number of years and still owns property there, wrote in the application, “Ken’s properties have always been eyesores. I am thrilled he is finally allowing the highest and best use. This new zoning will allow for a nice addition to the neighborhood.”

David Driskell, a retired professor of architecture and urban design, wrote to the planning and zoning commission, “These students are an important part of our community, and the proposed housing project will provide them with a safe and affordable place to live and study…”

“In addition to the obvious economic benefits, this project will fill a need that is long overdue for the Texas Tech student population by providing affordable and safe housing for students to live and pursue their dreams,” said Jeremy Snead who said he lives one block away from the proposed housing. “Lubbock is fortunate to have leaders like you who will do the right thing and keep this community viable, vibrate, and growing.”

“Even though this potential property would be a competitor of mine, I am still in favor of this zoning request,” said Tanner Noble, who owns an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Avenue Y.

The developers estimated property tax payments of $15 – 20 million over the course of the next 20 years.

The Case Against:

An email from Cathrine Prenot to the Lubbock City Council summarized the feelings of many.

“The zone change is not reasonable,” said Prenot. “We bought a home here on 17th street for many reasons. We love the older neighborhood and enjoy the mix of young families, established residents, and college students.”

Like so many homes, Prenot’s home comes with a story.

She said, “Our house was built the same year TTU was founded; they are both celebrating their centennial this year!”

“Many of the homes in the neighborhood are very special, ours included. A zone change that allows a huge residential complex would forever impact Lubbock’s historic community,” she added.

She admitted many homes in South Overton are fixer-uppers. She said economic development should consider the impact to the historic neighborhood.

Gretchen Scott raised another objection.

“This is an already at-risk neighborhood that residents are desperately trying to save,” Scott wrote to the city. “This building will infringe on the South Overton Historic District, a National Trust for Historic Preservation designation.”

Why is that important? “This national honor is exactly the same as the one bestowed on Colonial Williamsburg, a nationally known and revered tourist destination,” Scott wrote.

Joshua Stueve wrote to the city, “This development is clearly about gentrification & the financial benefit for a few.”

Stueve wrote a second time to the city in his capacity as the Pastor at the St. John’s United Methodist Church saying “based on love for our neighbors…” the church was opposed to the proposal.

“Too big, too tall, too dense,” wrote Stephen L. Faulk, a resident who just happens to be an architect.

Other Considerations

The City of Lubbock conducted a fair housing study in 2018. At that time, renter “cost burden” had increased from 44 percent of income in 2010 to 55 percent.

“There is a lack of affordable housing opportunities near areas that contain employment opportunities,” the 2018 study said. One of the goals in 2018 was to “seek options for improving housing affordability for renters.”

This year, Texas Tech approved projects of its own for student housing including West Village II. Generally speaking, first-year students are required to live on campus but not upper classmen. Texas Tech housing does not pay property tax. But the proposed project would pay property tax.

According to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, Texas Tech enrollment was forecast to increase to 43,436 by the year 2030. The enrollment was more than 40,000 in 2022.

In the proposed student housing, the ratio of parking to living space was listed as 0.75 to 1. Many residents wrote about their concerns for traffic congestion.

A representative of Parallel Acquisitions, acting as the developer, told the city council in the public hearing that too often, Texas Tech students live far from campus. It increases traffic and the need for parking. Parallel also said the height of the building is not different from other nearby structures such as U Lofts. It would be better, Parallel said, for students to live within a safe walking distance of Texas Tech.

Students who spoke during the hearing said the properties close to Texas Tech are older and not nice. They said they are living far from campus to get something nicer.

During the hearing, one opponent mentioned the size of the streets and the need for fire trucks and other emergency vehicles. The opponent, a retired architect, told the council that from an urban design point-of-view, the streets are not set up for that many residents and guests.

A representative of Teinert Construction said Lubbock needs this project and others like it. He said Lubbock cannot continue to turn down good projects.

A proposed student housing development in the 2600 block of 19th Street was voted down in late 2022 by the city council. Residents in the Tech Terrace Neighborhood raised similar objections as those now heard in South Overton.

*Special note: Parkhill referred to the project as mid-rise. The City of Lubbock listed it as high-rise.