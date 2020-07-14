Voting day locations, March Primary runoff election, July 14 in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are vote center locations for the March Primary runoff elections, Tuesday, July 14, in Lubbock and Lubbock County. Lubbock County registered voters may use any location below (assuming their address is within Lubbock County).

The polling locations are open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311

(Centro Municpal de Abernathy – 811 avenida D, Abernathy, Sala de Comunidad)

Alderson Elementary School – 219 Walnut Avenue (Entry Way), Lubbock, 79403

(Escuela Primaria Alderson – 219 Avenida de Nuez, Entrada, Lubbock, 79403)

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414

(Iglesia Bautista Bacon Heights – 5110 calle 54, 2 Salón Comunal)

Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424

(Iglesia Bautista Calvario – 5301 Calle 82, Centro Comercial)%%%

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382

(Edificio de Administración Casey – 501 Calle 7, Salón No. 104, Wolfforth)

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415

(Escuela Intermedio Cavazos – 210 Avenida Universidad Norte, gimnasio)

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424

(Iglesia Sobre la Roca – 10503 Slide Rd, área del café)

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407

(Elks Lodge Núm. 1348 – 3409 Avenida Milwaukee, Pasillo)

Ervin Elementary School – 1802 E 28th Street (Gym), Lubbock, 79404

(Escuela Primaria Ervin – 1802 Calle 28 Este Gimnasio, Lubbock, 79404)

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423

(Primera Iglesia Asambleas de Dios – 3801 Calle 98, Salón de Clase)

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407

(Iglesia de Cristo Green Lawn – 5701 Calle 19, Pasillo de Entrada)

Guadalupe Elementary School – 101 N Avenue P. (Front Hallway), Lubbock, 79401

(Escuela Primaria Guadalupe – 101 Avenida P, Pasillo de Entrada)

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd Street (Library), Lubbock, 79424

(Escuela Intermedio Heritage – 6110 Calle 73, biblioteca)

Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329

(Centro de Comunidad Idalou – 202 Calle 7 Oeste, Idalou)

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

(Escuela Primaria Lubbock-Cooper North – 3202 Calle 108, gimnasio)

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350

(Centro de Comunidad New Deal – 309 Avenida Monroe Sur, New Deal)

O.L. Slaton Middle School (Entry Hall) – 1602 32nd Street, Lubbock, 79411

(Escuela Intermedia O.L. Slaton Entrada Principal – 1602 calle 32, Lubbock, 79411)

Parsons Elementary – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413

(Escuela Primaria Parsons – 2811 Calle 58, gimnasio)

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

(Escuela Primaria Roberts – 7901 Avenida P, gimnasio)

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403

(Centro Social de Roosevelt – 1408 CR 3300)

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410

(Escuela Primaria Roscoe Wilson – 2807 Calle 25, gimnasio)

Rush Elementary School – 4702 15th Street, (Front Hallway), Lubbock, 79416

(Escuela Primaria Rush – 4702 calle 15, Pasillo de Entrada)

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363

(Centro de Comunidad Shallowater – 902 Avenida H, Shallowater)

Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle (Board Room), Slaton, 79364

(Oficinas Administrativas del Distrito Escolar Independiente de Slaton – 140 Calle Panhandle Este (sala de juntas), Slaton)

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424

(Iglesia de Cristo South Plains – 6802 Avenida Elkhart, área del gimnasio)

Sunset Church of Christ, (Powerhouse) – 3625 34th St, Lubbock, 79410

(Iglesia de Cristo Sunset, Powerhouse – 3625 Calle 34)

Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413

(Sutherlands – 3701 Calle 50, cerca de la sección de iluminación)

Wright Elementary School – 1302 Adrian St (Gym), Lubbock, 79403

(Escuela Primaria Wright – 1302 Calle Adrian, gimnasio)

