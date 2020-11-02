Voting locations, election day, Lubbock and Lubbock County general and special Elections, November 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are polling locations for Election Day voting for Lubbock and Lubbock County on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The location list comes from votelubbock.org. On Election Day, Lubbock and Lubbock County voters may vote at ANY Vote Center location.

Further below, we have information and links concerning acceptable forms of Photo ID, sample ballots and no straight-ticket voting.

*** American Sign Language Interpreters available

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416

Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401

Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411 ***

Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424 ***

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382

Catholic Diocese – 4620 4th St, Lubbock, 79416 (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th (Social Hall) Street, Lubbock, 79404

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd Street (Library), Lubbock, 79424

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413

Idalou Community Center – 202 W 7th St, Idalou, 79329

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) (Foyer) – 910 Woodrow Rd, Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School – 10101 Fulton Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79424

Lubbock County Elections Office – 1302 Crickets Ave (Jury Pool), Lubbock, 79401

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403

Maggie Trejo Supercenter – 3200 Amherst Street (Rodgers Community Center Social Hall),Lubbock, 79415

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350

Parsons Elementary – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr. (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403

Ransom Canyon City Hall – 24 Lee Kitchens Dr, Lubbock (Council Chamber) 79366

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Roosevelt Community Clubhouse – 1408 CR 3300, Lubbock, 79403

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363

Frenship Independent School District – Hockley County Voters Only

Smyer Elementary School – 401 Lincoln St, Smyer, TX

So where is the CLOSEST vote center to you in Lubbock or Lubbock County? Follow THIS LINK.

Acceptable Forms of Photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Supporting forms of ID if the voter does not possess acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain it:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting a supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

(Info from votetexas.gov)

Vote By Mail (Absentee Ballot) Information

Last Day to Apply for Ballot by Mail (Received, not Postmarked)

Friday, October 23, 2020

Last Day to Receive Ballot by Mail

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 (Election Day) at 7:00 p.m. (unless a late-arriving deadline applies)

A special note about sample ballots:

In previous elections, we here at EverythingLubbock.com were able to collect information about all the major races that would appear locally. We could then give voters something a preview of the races they could expect. This election is different.

Municipal and school elections have been delayed until November 3 — meaning the ballots will be much longer and more complicated than usual.

There are 154 different sample ballots for Lubbock County, and, again, each one is longer and more complicated than usual.

To see a sample ballot in Lubbock County, please visit the Sample Ballot (voter lookup) page on VoteLubock.org. You will be required to fill out your name and date of birth in order to see your specific sample ballot.

No Straight Ticket Voting

A 2017 state law ended straight party voting in Texas. A very recent challenge in court was rejected in part because the appeals court said the plaintiffs had three years to bring a challenge but instead waited.

One concern raised in the recent court challenge is that straight-party voting is faster. Requiring voters to mark each and every race will take more time.