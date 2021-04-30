Voting locations for Lubbock city and county, May 1, 2021 municipal and school elections

Polling places for Election Day

LUBBOCK, Texas — Saturday, May 1 is Election Day for cities and schools across Texas. Within the City of Lubbock, there is a ballot proposition to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

A list of vote center addresses comes from votelubbock.org. (+++American Sign Language Interpreters available)

  • Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311
  • Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414
  • Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416
  • Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401
  • Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411+++
  • Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424+++
  • Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382
  • Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416
  • Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415
  • Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424
  • Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424
  • Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404
  • Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407
  • First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423
  • Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407
  • Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424
  • Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413
  • Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Main Gym South Side), Lubbock, 79423
  • Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) – 910 Woodrow Rd (Foyer), Lubbock, 79423
  • Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School – 10101 Fulton Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79424
  • Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403
  • Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424
  • Maxey Community Center – 4020 30th St (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79410
  • New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350
  • Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413
  • Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403
  • Ransom Canyon City Hall – 24 Lee Kitchens Dr (Council Chamber), Ransom Canyon, 79366
  • Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423
  • Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410
  • Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363
  • Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle (Board Room), Slaton, 79364
  • South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424
  • St Joseph Catholic Church – 102 N Avenue P (Guadalupe Room), Lubbock, 79401
  • Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413
  • Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416
  • Texas Tech University Library – 2802 18th St – TTU Campus (South Croslin), Lubbock, 79409
  • Wright Elementary School – 1302 Adrian St (Gym), Lubbock, 79403

Remember, there are seven (7) acceptable forms of photo ID.

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

