Voting locations for Lubbock city and county, May 1, 2021 municipal and school elections

LUBBOCK, Texas — Saturday, May 1 is Election Day for cities and schools across Texas. Within the City of Lubbock, there is a ballot proposition to make Lubbock a sanctuary city for the unborn. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M. – 7:00 P.M.

A list of vote center addresses comes from votelubbock.org. (+++American Sign Language Interpreters available)

Abernathy City Hall – 811 Avenue D (Community Room), Abernathy, 79311

Bacon Heights Baptist Church – 5110 54th St (2 Commons Room), Lubbock, 79414

Broadview Baptist Church – 1302 N Frankford Ave (Fellowship Hall), Lubbock, 79416

Broadway Church of Christ – 1924 Broadway (Foyer) Lubbock, 79401

Byron Martin ATC – 3201 Avenue Q (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79411 +++

Calvary Baptist Church – 5301 82nd St (Mall Area), Lubbock, 79424 +++

Casey Administration Building – 501 7th St (Room No. 104), Wolfforth, 79382

Catholic Diocese of Lubbock – 4620 4th St (Archbishop Michael J Sheehan Hall), Lubbock, 79416

Cavazos Middle School – 210 N University Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79415

Celebration Christian Center – 8001 Upland Ave (Sanctuary), Lubbock, 79424

Church on the Rock – 10503 Slide Rd (Café Area), Lubbock, 79424

Copper Rawlings Senior Center – 213 40th St (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79404

Elks Lodge No. 1348 – 3409 Milwaukee Ave (Lodge Hall), Lubbock, 79407

First Assembly of God Church – 3801 98th St (Classroom), Lubbock, 79423

Green Lawn Church of Christ – 5701 19th St (Entry Hall), Lubbock, 79407

Heritage Middle School – 6110 73rd St (Library), Lubbock, 79424

Hodges Community Center – 4011 University Ave (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79413

Lubbock-Cooper North Elementary School – 3202 108th St (Main Gym South Side), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock-Cooper Performing Arts Center (PAC) – 910 Woodrow Rd (Foyer), Lubbock, 79423

Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary School – 10101 Fulton Ave (Gym), Lubbock, 79424

Mae Simmons Community Center – 2004 Oak Avenue (Activity Room), Lubbock, 79403

Mattress Firm – 6707 Slide Rd (Breakroom), Lubbock, 79424

Maxey Community Center – 4020 30th St (Social Hall), Lubbock, 79410

New Deal Community Clubhouse – 309 S Monroe Ave, New Deal, 79350

Parsons Elementary School – 2811 58th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79413

Patterson Library – 1836 Parkway Dr (Community Room), Lubbock, 79403

Ransom Canyon City Hall – 24 Lee Kitchens Dr (Council Chamber), Ransom Canyon, 79366

Roberts Elementary School – 7901 Avenue P (Gym), Lubbock, 79423

Roscoe Wilson Elementary School – 2807 25th St (Gym), Lubbock, 79410

Shallowater Community Center – 902 Avenue H, Shallowater, 79363

Slaton ISD Administration Office – 140 E Panhandle (Board Room), Slaton, 79364

South Plains Church of Christ – 6802 Elkhart Ave (Gym Area), Lubbock, 79424

St Joseph Catholic Church – 102 N Avenue P (Guadalupe Room), Lubbock, 79401

Sutherlands HomeBase – 3701 50th St (Near Lighting Section), Lubbock, 79413

Terra Vista Middle School – 1111 Upland Ave (Library), Lubbock, 79416

Texas Tech University Library – 2802 18th St – TTU Campus (South Croslin), Lubbock, 79409

Wright Elementary School – 1302 Adrian St (Gym), Lubbock, 79403

Remember, there are seven (7) acceptable forms of photo ID.