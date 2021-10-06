Waco mayor announces October 5 as Texas Anti-Gang Center Day

WACO, Texas – Waco Mayor Dillon Meek announced on October 5, 2021 Texas Anti-Gang – or better known as ‘TAG’ Center Day.

“I’m so thankful for our city working proactively and strategically with other institutions and entities here in our community to keep Waco a safe city,” Meek says.

TAG is a new program in Waco which includes multiple different agencies to help eliminate gang violence in the area. The proclamation is a gesture to express gratitude to the Texas Governor’s Office for allowing a funding opportunity to establish the Waco TAG Center.

“The governor recognizes that combating threats and hazards to local communities is paramount for the overall safety of the residents of the state of Texas,” Meek says.

The TAG center will included seven agencies – from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshal, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the McLennan County District Attorney, the McLennan County Sheriff`s Office, the Bell County Sheriff`s Office, and the Waco Police Department.

“TAG is a center located here in Waco, Texas, that allows for many area law enforcement agencies to collaborate and work more efficiently and effectively to make for safe communities,” says James Bonewitz, with the Waco TAG administrator.

The City of Waco hopes that by having this program, it will allow more people to feel safe where they live.

“We’re seeing it continue to build. We’re seeing more agencies participating, more officers. That’s allowing for a greater effort to make communities safer,” says Bonewitz.

The Waco location will be the state’s eighth TAG center.

“So we’re really happy to have that here. Very important. And it’s going to make things a lot safer for all of us,” says McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson.