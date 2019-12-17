Wallet with police badge, police ID listed as stolen

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said someone took the wallet and badge of a Shallowater Police officer on Sunday. The police report was filed in Lubbock. It said the officer was in Lubbock at a business in the 4400 block of 50th Street.

The report said when the officer went home, he noticed his wallet was missing which included his badge and his police ID. The officer went back to the business and talked to the manager. The manager said someone found the wallet, claimed to know the officer and offered to take the wallet back to the officer.

The police report said the wallet was not returned to him and he did not know this other person. As of Tuesday, Lubbock Police said there is “no arrest or suspect as of Today.”

EverythingLubbock.com did leave a message with Shallowater Police. If Shallowater Police wish to comment, an update will be provided.