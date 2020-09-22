Wanted by LPD: Benjamin Ray Mitchell arrested in Michigan

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday said Benjamin Ray Mitchell was arrested in Michigan. He was wanted for a a parole violation in Lubbock related to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police last week, along with US Marshals, released a statement asking the public’s help to find him.

The following is a statement from the Lubbock Police Department:

Benjamin Ray Mitchell was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. today in St. Clair County, Michigan. Mitchell was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a parole violation and had an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Mitchell was brought into custody thanks to the work of the Lubbock Police Department, U.S. Marshals, Abilene Police Department, St. Clair County Drug Task Force (Michigan), St. Clair County Road Patrol, Port Huron Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations in Port Huron, Michigan.