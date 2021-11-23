WARNING, graphic: Man jailed after images of child sexual abuse and animal sexual abuse

O’DONNELL, Texas — Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center Monday on a federal charge. Specifically, he was charged with possession of child pornography.

An FBI complaint goes into detail about the child pornography which included sexual abuse of girls and animals.

WARNING: The details that follow are graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

The FBI complaint said the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office investigated Williams starting on August 27. Officers originally responded to a domestic dispute in O’Donnell, and they were told Williams had an image of child pornography. Williams was no longer there, and officers came back the next day.

Officers asked for consent to search his phone.

A portion of the complaint said:

“Williams gave Chief Deputy Hester verbal consent and provided him the password to unlock the phone. Chief Deputy Hester thoroughly searched the phone and discovered several downloaded video files of bestiality with girls and women having sexual intercourse with animals. Chief Deputy Hester also believed he witnessed a video of a younger, underdeveloped teenage girl having intercourse with a dog.”

Officers did a forensic examination of the phone and found sexual abuse of a girl believed to be less than 2 years old. The complaint said officers found more than 2,500 images of child pornography and more than 100 images of bestiality.

Williams will have a detention hearing on November 29 to see if he will be allowed to post bond to get out of jail while the criminal charge is pending.