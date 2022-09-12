LUBBOCK, Texas — A warrant explained what led investigators to arrest 45-year-old Sammy Vidales for aggravated assault after the discovery that 59-year-old Rudolfo Zuniga died.

According to court records, Zuniga was found not breathing Sunday morning.

LPD said in a statement that EMS responded to a house in the 2800 block of 37th Street just after 8:00 a.m. Zuniga was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

A witness said Zuniga and another man were arguing outside of the house Saturday night after arriving in a pickup truck. The other man told Zuniga, “Since you want to fight, I got something for you,” court documents said.

He went into the house and brought Vidales out with him, according to court documents.

Vidales was trying to keep Zuniga and the man apart, according to court documents. Vidales punched Zuniga in the face one time, the witness said.

The witness said Zuniga was put in the back seat of the pickup truck and it drove away, court documents said.

In a sworn statement, Vidales denied hitting Zuniga. He also said they took Zuniga to his apartment but brought him back to the house because he was drunk, according to court documents.

Vidales said Zuniga was put on a bench outside, but that he was later brought inside because it was getting cold, court documents said.

As of Monday afternoon, Vidales remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Officials only charged Vidales with aggravated assault. The warrant did not say Vidales caused the death but instead there had been an incident between the two. There was some discussion in the warrant from a single witness that Zuniga fell. But only one witness made that claim. Bond was not yet listed for Vidales as of Monday evening.