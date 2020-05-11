Warrant says Miner stalked Moreno before gunning him down in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant made publicly available on Monday morning revealed a few new details in the Thursday night shooting death of Cody Moreno.

Robert Miner, 34, of Shallowater was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center early Saturday morning on a murder charge.

Police were called just after 8:00 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of 30th Street for both shots fired and vehicle crash. The warrant said by the time officers arrived, Moreno was dead in the driver seat of a car.

Police were told “a man named ‘Dozer’ had pulled a gun on him [Moreno] a couple of times over the past two weeks.”

The warrant said “Cody Moreno’s girlfriend … advised ‘Dozer’ had pulled a gun on Cody and threatened him. ‘Dozer’ and Cody were also involved in a Facebook message dispute.”

“Miner is well known by Lubbock area law enforcement to use the alias ‘Dozer,’” the warrant said.

That led police to Miner’s vehicle. Police found evidence that Miner’s jeep crashed into Moreno’s car. The police found surveillance video from the area.

1700 block of 30th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

“Surveillance video footage was obtained that showed the white Jeep Cherokee

approach the Park Tower Apartments and stop to view the parking lot area on the west side. The SUV then entered the parking lot and parked. It was apparent the driver of the SUV was waiting on Moreno to leave.”

“This video demonstrated the effort of Miner to stalk Moreno. Miner then chased him down and shot Moreno causing his death,” the warrant said.

The warrant did not say specifically what the dispute was between Miner and Moreno that led up to the murder case. Miner remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.