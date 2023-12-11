WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With less than a week to go until lawmakers leave Washington, there is still no border security deal.

Democrats and republicans are scrambling to come up with a border security solution both sides can agree on because without a border deal, the fate of billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine and Israel remains in limbo.

Senators are racing to reach a deal securing military aid for Ukraine and Israel while also overhauling U.S. immigration policy.

“I think this is one of the most dangerous moments that I’ve ever faced in American politics,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Senate republicans are demanding tougher border security policies in exchange for their support for President Joe Biden’s $106 billion supplemental funding request that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel.

The lead republican negotiator, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, said that republicans want sweeping policy changes to limit the surge of migrants crossing into the U.S.

“We want to be able to get this back in control, so we don’t have the chaos on our southern border,” he said.

But democrats say republicans’ demands are unreasonable.

“We are not going to put Donald Trump’s immigration policies into statute. We’re not going to do that. That would be bad for the country,” Murphy added.

The White House says President Biden will engage in talks to end the stalemate on Capitol Hill this week.