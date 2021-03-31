GOP lawmakers urge fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Across the country, surveys show white Republicans, particularly men in rural areas, remain mostly skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of Congress are working to change that, along with focusing on other underserved communities, while back in their home districts this week.

“I’m going to get mine,” said Sen. Tom Cotton, R-AR. “I encourage everyone to get theirs.”

However, Cotton said the choice is up to each individual.

“Shouldn’t take the word of a politician,” he said. “Don’t take Dr. Fauci’s word for it. Talk to your doctor. Make the decision that’s right for you.”

Sen. John Boozman, R-AR, said federal relief Congress passed will help vaccinators in their state with delivery and education efforts.

“We’re in the process of kicking off our ‘Shots in ARms’ tour,” Boozman said in a Twitter video. “Going throughout Arkansas, visiting with people really at all different levels… they are doing a great job. I wish every Arkansan could see the effort that’s being made.”

The White House COVID-19 Response Team said Wednesday as supply continues to ramp up, the federal government will base distribution in certain areas on demand instead of population.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL, wants to ensure that includes underserved and rural communities.

“It’s all about crushing this virus, right?,” Sewell said to a constituent who just received his vaccine at a federally-funded National Guard vaccination site.

Sewell said these centers have contributed greatly to the equitable distribution of shots.