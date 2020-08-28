Harris slams Trump’s response to coronavirus, protests on final day of RNC

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On the fourth and final day of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Democrats went on the defense to deliver their rebuttal to the GOP’s message.

“The Republican convention is designed for one purpose: To soothe Donald Trump’s ego,” Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris said Thursday.

The California senator came out swinging against her competition, hitting President Donald Trump on his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t stop it with a tweet,” Harris said.

She also criticized the president’s response to days of unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Wisconsin. Harris said she and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke with the family this week.

“My heart goes out to the Blake family as they endure an ordeal that is tragically common in our country,” Harris said.

Harris’ remarks came just blocks away from where the president will officially accept his party’s nomination Thursday night. The president’s acceptance speech comes from a stage set up on the South Lawn of the White House in front of a thousand invited guests.

“This is a total abuse of office,” Rep. David Price said Thursday.

The North Carolina Democrat said the president should not be using the White House as a backdrop for a purely political event.

And Price said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should resign after speaking during the convention while on an official government visit to Jerusalem.

“He can’t continue as secretary of state,” Price said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after the convention, Democratic nominee Joe Biden should steer clear of the president.

“I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the Presidency of the United States,” Pelosi said Thursday.

The first debate is set for Sept. 29.