Impeachment talks swirl after White House releases Ukraine memo

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart met in person for the first time Wednesday, the same day the White House released a memo with a rough transcript of their phone conversation that prompted House Democrats, like Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper, to support an official call for an impeachment inquiry.

“The American people deserve the truth. No one is above the law,” said Rep. Cooper.

According to the memo, President Trump asked President Zelensky to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

The document says President Trump also reminded Zelensky that the U.S. sends security aid to Ukraine, which he had placed on hold a week earlier.

Republicans like Arkansas Senator John Boozman say that’s not enough to oust the president.

“So far, I don’t see anything that rises to the impeachment level,” said Boozman. “They’ve been trying to impeach the president since before he got elected almost.”

But Democrats like Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond say the memo further backs up their impeachment investigation.

“It’s very disturbing if you look at all of the language, all of the innuendo and some of the blatant suggestions such as, ‘I need a favor,'” said Richmond.

The investigations will escalate, as the acting Director of National Intelligence plans to testify about the whistleblower complaint on Thursday.

“It’s a lot easier to let the cat out of the bag than put it back in. This cat’s out of the bag, both for the allegations about the president and the allegations about the vice president,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana).

Senator Kennedy says this is a distraction Congress can’t afford as they try to pass a budget and a trade deal.