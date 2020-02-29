Lawmakers call on Trump Administration to do more about Russian meddling in election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Intelligence officials continue to warn lawmakers that Russia is trying to interfere with the 2020 Presidential Election.

They said evidence shows that Russia isn’t favoring a political party or candidate, but instead trying to create chaos and sour Americans on the entire election process.

Now, lawmakers are calling on the Trump Administration make it stop.

“You don’t have to be in the NSA or the CIA to know that Russia is trying to meddle in our elections,” said Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd.

The Department of Homeland Security said it’s working with state and local election officials to make sure they have the resources to deal with any issues when voters head to the polls.

But Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said that’s not enough.

“The security of the election is in question,” said Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown. “The President clearly doesn’t have much concern.”

Brown wants President Trump to encourage the Russians to back off — by imposing additional economic sanctions against Russia.

But Senator John Cornyn said no one wants Russia to intervene at the ballot box, including the President. He also said Department of Homeland Security officials have has set up a “cyber situational awareness room” where state and local election authorities can call for help.

The DHS said voters need to be aware of inaccuracies on social media.

They said the best way to avoid any confusion is to make sure you are getting your information straight from the source.