Pres. Biden visits Texas, meets with leaders to learn aftermath of the deadly winter storms

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Texas Friday to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott, emergency operations teams and frontline COVID-19 vaccine providers, following the disastrous winter storms that knocked out power and water last week.

In his first trip to the Lone Star State as commander in chief, Biden told the state Washington stands ready to help.

“It is a hell of an operation you have here — probably the best one in the country,” Biden said.

The president visited the Harris County Emergency Operations Center, where he was briefed on the damage caused by last week’s winter storms. The Bidens also toured the Houston Food Bank.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Air Force One it’s important for the president to talk to Texans in person and ask them directly what they need and how he can help.

Several members of Congress joined Biden in Houston, including Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and democratic members of Congress Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee, Al Green and Lizzie Fletcher.

Noticeably absent, Texas’ other republican senator, Ted Cruz, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, making light of his controversial trip to sunny Mexico while millions of Texans froze without power or water.

“I got to say, Orlando is awesome! It’s not as nice as Cancún, but it’s nice,” Cruz said.

Back in Texas, the White House says Biden’s trip has a dual mission, as the president checks in on the mass coronavirus vaccination center at NRG Stadium run by the federal government.