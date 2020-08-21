Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service mean some people who are staying home due to the pandemic are not getting life-saving prescriptions on time.

Nevada Senator Jackie Rosen said recent changes to the USPS are hurting seniors and veterans the most.

“Life-saving prescriptions, household supplies, social security checks — 80% of veterans’ prescriptions are filled by the United States Postal Service,” Rosen said.

Senators grilled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about whether removing sorting m archines and drop-off boxes and slashing overtime were motivated by the president’s opposition to mail-in voting in the upcoming election.

DeJoy denied any political motivations.

“The analysis that we did would show that we would improve service to every constituent,” he said.

Democratic senators are skeptical the changes are making the post office faster, saying thousands of their constituents report decreased service and delayed delivery of things like prescription medications.

Rosen asked the postmaster general to provide the data used to make the changes, to which DeJoy answered, “I can, I will get back to you on that.”

“You cannot commit to providing the American people the analysis that you used to base your decisions about their very important medications, their social security checks and all the other things. You won’t commit to be transparent?” Rosen challenged.

“Senator I will go back and get the truck schedule,” said DeJoy.

The postmaster general said further changes are now on hold until after the election but equipment that’s been removed will not be restored.