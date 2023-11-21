WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Tuesday President Joe Biden met with members of his cabinet to discuss ways to crack down on the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

“Too many are faced with an empty chair for the first time at Thanksgiving. So many people have died,” he said.

This meeting follows last week’s announcement that China is agreeing to help curb the deadly drug. Mexico’s president also pledged to work side by side with the U.S.

Biden stated, “It’s a global challenge that demands global action.”

China says it will tell companies to stop shipments of the chemicals used to make the drug to Latin American countries, something the White House calls a step in the right direction.

National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said, “This agreement will save lives, will save American lives. And President Xi said he was committed to helping with that.”

Doctor Rahul Gupta, director of National Drug Control Policy, says over 100 nations are working together to tackle this challenge.

“All of the countries do have to unite to make sure that we’re doing everything in our power to reduce and eliminate the threat of synthetic drugs like fentanyl, like methamphetamine.”

President Biden is calling on Congress to pass his budget request that includes funding for more programs to crack down on the flow of fentanyl into the country.