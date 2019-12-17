Trump signs bill funding historically black colleges, simplifying FAFSA application

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump signs into law Tuesday a bill that will provide longterm funding for the more than a hundred historically black colleges and universities across the country.

“This is historic.”

Hundreds of thousands of students can continue their education at HBCUs without worry after President Trump signed into law a bill to fund the HBCUs for the next ten school years.

“A lot of first-time individuals from low-income areas go to these institutions to get opportunity, and we want them to succeed.”

Ja’Ron Smith is the deputy director of the White House Office of American Innovation. He says the $250-million a year in federal dollars will go a long way for scholarships, faculty and curriculum development, and campus infrastructure improvements.

“HBCUs have been hardly hit over the years. What we’re trying to do is help bring them into the 21st century and be prosperous in the 21st century.”

Smith says funding for HBCUs has been a priority for the Trump administration, but it’s taken time to get Congress to agree on a solution.

“Even though ours got blocked a couple times, there was never any doubt in my mind that the support for the HBCUs and minority-serving institutions was there. It was just a question of timing and when we could work out the details.”

Alabama Senator Doug Jones says those details also include a benefit for all college students. The new law will simplify the federal student aid form, or FAFSA. Something the Trump administration has also supported.

“It makes it easier to get more people in the pipeline to qualify for resources for the federal government,” said Smith.

Which, Smith says, ultimately translates to more college graduates in the workforce.