WATCH: Protesters take to the streets ahead of debate

KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: NBC4 Staff
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Protesters are taking to the streets in Westerville as Otterbein University prepares to host the Democratic debate.
It’s getting rowdy down here! Officers are on every corner and in the road trying to keep the crowd under control #DemocraticDebate #nbc4yleh #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/tlDTLUm35y— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
It’s getting rowdy down here! Officers are on every corner and in the road trying to keep the crowd under control #DemocraticDebate #nbc4yleh #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/tlDTLUm35y
Some protestors are already in the free speech area near #OtterbeinUniversity. So far people are out here for gun rights & President Trump. Others are calling for an impeachment of the president. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/A3jxXd9FNT— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
Some protestors are already in the free speech area near #OtterbeinUniversity. So far people are out here for gun rights & President Trump. Others are calling for an impeachment of the president. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/A3jxXd9FNT
Group for Elizabeth Warren. They tell me it’s time for a woman in the White House @nbc4i #DemDebate#NBC4YLEH#NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/sdDGxL6i25— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
Group for Elizabeth Warren. They tell me it’s time for a woman in the White House @nbc4i #DemDebate#NBC4YLEH#NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/sdDGxL6i25
People using signs and even masks to get their point across #DemDebate#NBC4YLEH#NexstarNation @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/YkprJld4VE— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
People using signs and even masks to get their point across #DemDebate#NBC4YLEH#NexstarNation @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/YkprJld4VE
A plane with a banner for President Trump is flying overhead @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QPBRyvUpQt— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
A plane with a banner for President Trump is flying overhead @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QPBRyvUpQt
All four corners are full of protestors. Mostly Democrats. One corner is full of Trump supporters #DemDebate#NBC4YLEH#NexstarNation @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VK9qYwHUdU— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
All four corners are full of protestors. Mostly Democrats. One corner is full of Trump supporters #DemDebate#NBC4YLEH#NexstarNation @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VK9qYwHUdU
People chanting “Who do we want? President Joe” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/F6ybLuConU— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
People chanting “Who do we want? President Joe” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/F6ybLuConU
People holding signs for better education @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/fJwMYaZonI— Danielle Avitable (@Danielle_NBC4) October 15, 2019
People holding signs for better education @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/fJwMYaZonI