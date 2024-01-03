WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The White House says it’s working to soothe escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing of a senior Hamas official in Lebanon. The Biden administration remains concerned the war in Gaza could spread after a drone strike Tuesday took out a top Hamas leader in Lebanon.

“The message remains the same…we continue to believe it is not in Hezbollah’s interest just as it is not in Israel’s interest to escalate this conflict, ” said Matthew Miller, State Department spokesman.

The Biden administration says it does not have any information tying Israel to the strike and had no advanced warnings.

However, Hezbollah, a Hamas ally in Lebanon, calls the strike a crime that “will never pass without response and punishment.”

Israel’s military did not take credit for the attack but said it was on high alert as it continues its campaign inside Gaza.

The administration also pushed back on any suggestion the US. and Israel were involved in two bombings in Iran. The blasts, during the celebration of the life of a slain Israeli general, killed more than 100 people.

Wednesday, the U.S. along with 11 other countries issued a letter warning Iranian backed Houthi rebels, to stop attacks on commercial and military vessels inside the Red Sea.