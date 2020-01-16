Watch All 12 Courtside, who’s hot and who’s not this week in the Big 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NEXSTAR) — This week on All12 Courtside, we’re talking about the red-hot Baylor Bears, who are undefeated in conference play and coming off one of the program’s best weeks in recent memory, highlighted by their first ever win in Allen Fieldhouse over Kansas.

Coverage starts at 7:30 pm CST (8:30 EST).

Our correspondents also highlight the resurgent West Virginia Mountaineers, winners of three in a row. The Kansas Jayhawks bounced back from the loss to Baylor but are dealing with an injury to one of their stars.

In Lubbock, Texas Tech notched a key victory, and we also focus on two squads still looking for that elusive first conference win.

