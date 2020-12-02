Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, December 2

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. It comes after Lubbock recently hit an all-time high for the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock reported 33,045 total cases, along with 364 deaths and 27,310 recoveries since the start of the pandemic. Those numbers are for Lubbock and Lubbock County combined.

University Medical Center plans for a December 14 start date for vaccinations in Lubbock. Mostly likely, health care workers and front-line workers will get vaccines first before the general public.