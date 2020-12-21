Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, December 21

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock on Monday scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. on the fight against COVID-19.

Speakers scheduled for Monday morning are:

Katherine Wells

Dr. Ron Cook

Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale

Monsignor David Cruz, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church

Pastor Lyndol Loyd, Lakeridge United Methodist Church

Bishop Bill Watson, Church of God in Christ

As of Sunday, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 508 total deaths, 39.208 total cases and 35.097 recovered persons as of Sunday evening (in the city and county combined).