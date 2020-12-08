Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, December 8

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. concerning the fight against COVID-19.

As of Monday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department (also for Lubbock County) reported 393 deaths, 34,886 total cases and 29,465 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Speakers scheduled in advance for the news conference were: