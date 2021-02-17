Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, February 17

LUBBOCK, Texas –The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department, for the city and Lubbock County combined, reported 698 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

During the press conference, Public Health Director Katherine Wells said there have been roughly 40 new cases a day recently. That number is down from 100 new cases a day. Wells thought the recent numbers were artificially low because testing sites had been closed due to harsh weather conditions.

Despite a bitterly cold winter storm, the city vaccination clinics exceeded more than 70 percent of their goals as far as number of people vaccinated.