Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, March 24

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

The live event is over. Use the video player to see a replay.

On Tuesday, the City of Lubbock Health Department, for the city and Lubbock County combined, reported 723 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Active cases, which had been up over 5,000 in November, were down to 125 as of Tuesday.

Public Health Director Katherine Wells said the vaccination site in the Civic Center had its slowest day on March 23 since the beginning of January. She said 1,000 people were vaccinated Tuesday but the site has capacity for 2,800 people.

Wells reminded the public that anyone over the 18 can now get an appointment for vaccine at the Civic Center. The eligibly was expanded this week in Texas.

Mayor Dan Pope said as of Monday, 50 percent of those eligible for the vaccine in Lubbock County had taken it. He also said there is more vaccine than there has been need because fewer people are coming forward. He urged people to come forward so that Lubbock and Lubbock County do not lose momentum in the vaccination effort.

Wells said roughly 21 percent of the total population (not just eligible persons) have been vaccinated locally.

Walk-ins are accepted at the Civic Center (with free rides to and from on Citibus). Appoints can be made at THIS LINK.