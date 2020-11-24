Watch, City of Lubbock update on COVID-19, November 24

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. on the fight to bring down rising COVID-19 numbers in Lubbock.

The City of Lubbock Health Department, as of Monday evening, reported 29,378 total cases and 307 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The city, on behalf of itself and Lubbock County combined, also reported 23,760 people recovered.