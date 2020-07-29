Watch, City of Lubbock update on the fight against COVID-19, July 29

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

During the press conference, city officials said to be prepared for the possibility that a particular class or a particular school could be quarantined once school starts.

On Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. To date, the city reported 5,255 total cases, 671 recoveries and 75 deaths.