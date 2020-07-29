Watch, City of Lubbock update on the fight against COVID-19, July 29

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock scheduled a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the fight against COVID-19.

Use the video player above to watch a replay. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

During the press conference, city officials said to be prepared for the possibility that a particular class or a particular school could be quarantined once school starts.

On Tuesday evening, the City of Lubbock reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus. To date, the city reported 5,255 total cases, 671 recoveries and 75 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar