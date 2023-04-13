LEA COUNTY, New Mexico — The teen who was accused of throwing a newborn baby into a dumpster, Alexis Avila, 19, testified at her trial on Thursday. Avila was facing one count of child abuse with great bodily harm and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KRQE, said the state finished its case around 11:30 a.m.

Avila described the days leading up to the Friday that she gave birth. Avila testified that she visited the hospital on January 6 for recurring back pain from a previous car accident. Avila said she was told she was pregnant but did not remember anything else because she “blacked out.”

The next day, Avila said her parents were not home and she started feeling like she was “really constipated” and went to use the restroom. Avila said she went to the bathroom and gave birth. When asked how that was possible, Avila replied, “I don’t remember … I was in shock.”

Avila testified that she “blacked out” the moment she saw the baby. Avila said the next thing she remembered was leaving the police station with her mom. Avila said she was headed to the hospital to get checked, and her mother was trying to understand what happened.

“That’s not something I would do. That’s not who I am,” Avila said. The teen testified that she was not able to comprehend her actions “for a couple months.” Avila was asked how she felt about the testimony given during the trial, and she replied, “It hurts. The words they said. What was going on with the baby.”

During her cross examination, Avila admitted that she took more than one pregnancy test in August 2021. Avila said one test came back positive and the other came back negative.

On Wednesday, jurors were able to witness images taken of the infant when he arrived at the hospital, covered in dried blood. Several doctors, officers and expert witnesses took the stand.

As the trial continues, check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.